Liberia: Movee National Women League Wants Party Withdrawn From Rainbow Alliance

Monrovia — The National Women League of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) is calling on the leadership of the party to withdraw from the Rainbow Alliance.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend in Monrovia, the women wing of MOVEE indicated that the decision by the party's leaderships to join the Rainbow Alliance was not done in agreement with partisans.

The women accused acting MOVEE chairman Dan Saryea of instituting the merger with the Rainbow Alliance without the consent of MOVEE's axillaries.

"The National Women League of MOVEE has observed and learned with dismay the unethical and illegal manner in which the acting chairman of our dear party has proceeded with the process leading to committing the Party (MOVEE) to a so-called Rainbow Alliance without the knowledge, involvement and consent of the National Women League, and other leaders and stakeholders of the party, which is very unfortunate. We the mothers of the party take serious exception," they stated.

According to them, the disappearing of the party's logo and emblem from the National Election Commission preliminary listing of candidates is broad day wickedness aim at destroying the fabric of the party.

Speaking further, Nancy Duogbour, National Women League Secretary of MOVEE stated that they are going to inform NEC not to recognize MOVEE as part of the Rainbow Alliance.

"We therefore call on the National Election Commission not to recognize MOVEE as member of Rainbow Alliance. We are going to formerly write them to withdraw MOVEE's membership from the Rainbow Alliance," Duogbour noted.

MOVEE women wing at the same time, said the party which is grounded on the foundation of participatory and genuine representative democracy, that encourages total involvement of grass root Liberians for the promotion of national unity and social justice and the respect for the rule of laws will not be politically handicap because of few group of selfish leaders at the hand of power.