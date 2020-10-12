Liberia: LFA Summersaults - Apologizes to Charles Massaley After Incriminating Him in Damaging Report

11 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has shamefully extended an apology to Muscat FC President, Charles Massaley, and Wafu Zone A U-20 Nations Cup squad's technical staff, for recklessly incriminating them.

It followed the publication of a grievance and disciplinary committee report, which recommended that Massaley and the technical staff (head coach Robert Lartey, deputy coach Cooper Sannah and goalkeeping coach Robertson Waner) be given warning letters for failing to appear before it.

In a communique dated October 8, 2020, LFA's Secretary General, Isaac Montgomery, apologized to Massaley, who was head of delegation and the technical staff, because according to the FA the accused didn't get any formal invitation citing them to appear before Committee for investigation.

LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery, in an October 8 letter, apologized to Massaley, who was head of delegation and the technical staff, because they weren't formally invited.

"We will take the necessary actions and make the appropriate clarifications through our media outlets. Please accept our sincere apology," SG Montgomery added.

Additionally, the FA indicated that the committee's recommendation against goalie Ashley Williams, defender Jeremy Saygbe and midfielder Marlon Harrison of LISCR FC midfielder Rufus Padmore, strikers Alvin Gbotoe and Jestino Jackson of Barrack Young Controllers as well as Nimba United defender Ben Benaiah will be enforced.

"Williams, Saygbe, Harrison, Padmore, Gbotoe and Benaiah will be given warning letters for several unethical behaviors at the tournament, and that, they will be made to sign a code of conduct bond when called-up in the future.

Meanwhile the FA says striker Jestino Jackson has mandated to pay 50 percent of the market value for the missing suitcase, which contained several materials of the national team assigned to him that got missing.

The FA is gradually becoming very political as it has been rumored that most decisions emerging from its Grievance and Disciplinary Committee are as a result of inside influence.

Stakeholders have on many occasions questioned the independence of the FA's Grievance and Disciplinary Committee.

The latest apology from the FA clearly demonstrates the level of biases and gross incompetence exhibited by such an integrity body.

An insider recently hinted that the decision to apologize to those falsely incriminated by the committee, appears as a serious embarrassment for the FA.

It has been observed that the committee has entirely surrounded its independence and decision-making prowess, to the FA's presidency.

What is even troubling is the fact that stakeholders no longer feel comfortable taking their grievances before the committee.

The committee's latest decision to wrongfully incriminate the accused was greeted with a barrage of disagreements and unpleasant bombardments.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.