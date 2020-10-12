Liberia: President Weah Dedicates 14-Gorbachop Market in Paynesville

Paynesville — President George Manneh Weah says that in order for the marketing sector to be successful and achieve greatly, there must be peace.

Speaking at the dedication of the 14-Gorbachop Market in Omega Community in Paynesville over the weekend, President Weah said his government is committed to the continued enhancement of the marketing sector but stressed that without peace, the sector will not improve.

"Therefore, we need a team that will keep the peace and the marketing sector united," President Weah said.

"In order to succeed, all of you must keep the sector together. Today is Omega Market, tomorrow will be Duala Market."

President Weah warned marketers against politicizing activities of the market sector and urged them to have a united front in fostering development not only within the sector, but Liberia at large.

He said in order to improve the sector, everyone must work together. "Please don't play politics, let do the work together," President Weah stated.

According to him, it was through the support of taxpayers in Liberia that government was successful in completing the US$3.8 Million fully sponsored Japanese project.

The President informed them that the 14-Gorbachop Market is fully equipped with modern facilities to meet their comfort, convince and safety.

President Weah then admonished those responsible for managing the facility to keep it clean and well-maintained, so that its image will properly represent them.

Quoting I-Thessalonian 2:5 in the Holy Bible, President Weah added: "For we never come with words of flattery, nor with pretend, God is witness."

The President averred that he sees the market as a dream come true and promise made not only for him, but for marketers and a promise kept.

President Weah continued that his statement is based on requests from marketers to construct a bigger market with wider space, immediately when he took office.

Weah believes the construction of such structure will prevent marketers from selling in the streets, sun and under rain.

Providing an overview of the project, Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) Executive Director Pepci Quiwu Yeke, praised President Weah for always having the passion to develop market facilities in Liberia, most of which he said are visible.

Mr. Yeke said the market is expected to benefit over 1,200 (One Thousand Two Hundreds) marketers across Liberia.

He further noted that to structure occupied five acres of land, a parking lot that can accommodate more than 200 vehicles, well-furnished two office spaces, 20 bathrooms with separate showers for both males and females, a generator room with 20KVA generator installed, a water tower of 6,000 gallons, self-contained bore holes, a garbage pile and four warehouses.

With these facilities, he sees the market ready to benefit marketers through the provision of safe drinking water, safe sanitation, improve agriculture productivity, promotion of a good transport system and at the same time reduction of air pollution.

Mr. Yeke in the same way said: "The construction of this market structure will reduce the traffic congestion, always experienced along the Redlight area as well as providing and opportunity for the relocation of marketers along the street."

Mr. Yeke also encouraged marketers to maintain the facility well.