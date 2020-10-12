Liberia: Death Squads On the Rampage

Four government auditors killed in just eight days and possibly others to follow. It is better to stay with the DEVIL you know than ANGEL you have not seen. The devil would be "Sleepy Joseph Boakai" and the angel would be the "youthful generational change" leader given to us by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the person of George Manneh Weah. Behold what you wish for.

We have now entered a new phase of Liberian politics with death squads on the rampage. Next could be opposition politicians, journalists and even members of the ruling CDC regime deemed as "disloyal." This is just the beginning of the killings.

We saw this type of killings under Sameul Doe with the killing of R. Van Jah Richards and members of the ruling PRC Junta. Charles Taylor publicly warned his perceived enemies that he would get them even they were to re-enter their moms' wombs as was with the gruesome killings of politician Sam Dokie and his family. Under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Harry Greaves and Mr. Allison were murdered for they were

"talking too much and knew too much.."

Under the Rt. Rev, Dr. George Manneh Weah, these four auditors were trying to expose the missing LD$16 billion, the US$25 million and how money is diverted from reaching the government account at the Central Bank of Liberia from key revenue generating agencies including the National Port Authority, the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Corporation and other sources to enhance the generosity of our "Benevolent Dictator" President, sources reported.

If Liberians don't organize now like they did under Doe and Taylor to oust them from power, no one is safe in Liberia under Weah. And thanks to Ellen for giving us George Weah. Poor Joseph Boakai is still "sleeping." This is just the beginning.

We call on the United States, ECOWAS, African Union, the Europen Umion to help rescue Liberia. It is an illusion for any Liberian to think that change will come through elections to end our current nightmare. You could be the next victim in this killing spree. Just a thought and not a sermon.