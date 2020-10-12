Liberia: CDC Lawyers Congratulate New Labour Minister

Group of lawyers under the banner, "CDC League of Lawyers" congratulates Labour Minister-designate, Cllr. Charles Gibson, for his confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

The CDC League of Lawyers also commends President George Manneh Weah for recently appointing Cllr. Gibson to the Ministry of Labour.

"We in the CDC League of Lawyers assure you Dr. Weah that our senior lawyer Cllr. Gibson will uphold the confidence you have imposed in him', a release issued by the group reads.

At the same time, members of the League of Lawyers are converging today, Monday, 12 October at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town to witness the official taking of office by Cllr. Gibson after he was confirmed by the senate. Cllr. Charles Gibson replaces former Minister Moses Kollie, who was transferred to the Liberia Aviation Authority by the President.