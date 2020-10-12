Liberia: WAEC Administers Exams to 33,963 Sixth Graders

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Liberia Office starts the administration of the National Examinations today, Monday, October 12thfor about 33, 963 Sixth Graders across the country to be followed by exams for 9th graders during the week.

Both examinations, Liberia Primary School Certificate Exam and the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Exam will be administered in four core subjects, Mathematics, English, General Science, and Social Studies, respectively.

The Head of WAEC-Liberia Mr. Dale G. Gbotoe said, the Liberia Primary School Certificate Examination (LPSCE) is expected to be administered to 33,963 sixth graders from 1,943 schools across the country from Monday, October 12 to Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 294 centers.

He said of the total primary school candidates sitting this year's exams, 16,933 are males, which constitute 49.86 percent, while 17,030 are females, constituting 50.14 percent.

Mr. Gbotoe also disclosed a total of 40,261 ninth graders from 1,525 schools across Liberia will write the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Exam (LJHSCE) from Wednesday, October 14 to Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 302 centers.

The WAEC Head of National Office placed the total number of males sitting this year's LJHSCE at 20,266 or 50.34 percent and the total number of females at 19,995 or 49.66 percent.

Mr. Gbotoe at the same disclosed the institution's decision to introduce the Customized Mathematical Set (CMS) on the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examinations and as such, no candidate will be allowed to write the exam without the CMS.

The Customized Mathematical Set contains a time piece, a scientific calculator, and a geometric set.

He added that the introduction of the CMS was endorsed by the Council at its 57th Annual Council Meeting held in Freetown, Sierra Leone in 2019 and took effect in Liberia this year, beginning with the 2020 WASSCE for 12th graders.

Mr. Gbotoeemphasized WAEC's stance on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and regulations laid down by health authorities at examination centers across the country by ensuring that the candidates wear nose masks and observe social distancing throughout the entire exercise.