Liberia: UL Seeks to Build University City

The University of Liberia (UL) says it seeks the development of a University City as one of its top five of priorities, vowing to ensure that there is always seed money in its budget for the project in addition to looking out to partners for resources in support of the plan.

The President of the University of Liberia, Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson made the disclosure Friday, 8 October in Fendall after receiving the Fendall Land Master Plan which according to the Fendall Land Development Committee, has a vast land of 5,800 acres.

Rev. Dr. Nelson notes that there are interested partners that are willing to link the university to some groups to finance the development of the University City.

He details that locally, discussions are ongoing with the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to explore the possibility for a wonderful stadium that meets the FIFA bench agreement to be constructed in Liberia.

He concludes that preparations have commenced to ensure that immediately after environmental study is concluded on the property to meet all the basic requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Public Works to move the next stage, the university will have all the different pieces together to prepare for year two of his management team.

Earlier presenting the Fendall Land Master Plan to Dr. Nelson, Committee Chair and UL Vice President for Institutional Development Prof. WeadeKobbah - Boley recalled that the Fenall Land story started as far back as the 1960s when then Liberian President William V.S. Tubman, in his wisdom, saw the need to relocate UL from Capitol Hill campus.

According to Prof. Boley, the war interrupted the plan, and Fendall became a displaced center, housing a lot of people. She adds that peacekeepers also moved to Fendall after the war.

Lately in 2014, she notes that the university embarked on moving to Fendall, and subsequently won a case in May 2016 against those claiming ownership of properties on the Fendall land.

She concludes that the university's 5,800 acres of land have mapped out, noting that huge spaces have been reserved for any college that will move to Fendall, while spaces for commercial and industrial activities, academic and residential areas are also are also reserved.

New Dawn - Last Updated: October 11, 2020

