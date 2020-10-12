Zimbabwe: Tshabalala Residents 'Buying Water' From Community Borehole

12 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Residents in Tshabalala Extension high-density suburb are outraged against bullying by individuals who have taken control of local boreholes and demanding cash from them to access water.

The individuals are camping daily at the borehole and are demanding US$1 for one to fill in six buckets of water.

The situation is the same with some local churches who are also demanding money for one to get water.

Only Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) was singled out as the only church where residents are allowed to get water for free, expect on Saturday.

Residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said donors drilled the boreholes for benefit of everyone.

"We are appealing to local authorities and law enforcement agents to come and chase these bullies away from the donor's boreholes," said Mercy Ncube.

"Imagine how much money there are making per day?"

Another resident Nomalanga Sibanda said they were left with no choice but to pay the money in order to access water.

"At first when they started asking for money, we turned to churches but now there, the clergy are also asking for money," she said.

"We are in dire need of a long-lasting solution to this water crisis and imagine the time that we are now spending fetching water."

She added; "During the Covid-19 pandemic we must be getting uninterrupted supply of clean water."

Bulawayo is currently facing crippling water shortages as its dam levels have gone down.

Residents now go for days without receiving tape water.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.