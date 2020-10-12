Zimbabwe: 'My Hands Are Clean Over Chitungwiza Demolitions' - Kasukuwere

New Zimbabwe
Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere (file photo).
12 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere said corruption by politicians and senior council officials and was to blame for the sprouting of illegal structures in Chitungwiza

He was responding to statements made by Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko that Kasukuwere and Ignatius Chombo created the housing nightmare in the town.

Kasukuwere and Chombo were once local government ministers before they were unceremoniously booted out of government after the November 2018 coup that removed the now late Robert Mugabe from office.

However, Kasukuwere has described as "very careless" statements by Maiko that he was to blame for the housing challenges in Chitungwiza.

"The mayor is very careless. Evidence abounds how corruption, since 2000, has destroyed Chitungwiza," he said.

"Who was in charge of the town before blaming me and Chombo. Read the (Joel Biggie) Matiza Report on the illegal settlements in ChiTown. Mayor, silence is golden."

In 2013 the then Local Government Deputy Minister Matiza investigated the housing problems in Chitungwiza and found out that more than 14 000 residential stands were illegally allocated to home seekers in town and Manyame Rural District Council.

The audit report said some of the stands were created on spaces reserved for clinics, churches, schools, cemeteries, recreational activities, roads, and under high voltage electricity pylons.

In Seke Rural, some people were allocated stands on grazing lands, and wetlands.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Zimbabwe Crafts Law to Punish 'Unpatriotic' Citizens
Opposition in Zimbabwe Accused of Planning Coup, Smuggling Arms
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.