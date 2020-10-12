Zimbabwe: 'My Hands Are Clean Over Chitungwiza Demolitions' - Kasukuwere

Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere said corruption by politicians and senior council officials and was to blame for the sprouting of illegal structures in Chitungwiza

He was responding to statements made by Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko that Kasukuwere and Ignatius Chombo created the housing nightmare in the town.

Kasukuwere and Chombo were once local government ministers before they were unceremoniously booted out of government after the November 2018 coup that removed the now late Robert Mugabe from office.

However, Kasukuwere has described as "very careless" statements by Maiko that he was to blame for the housing challenges in Chitungwiza.

"The mayor is very careless. Evidence abounds how corruption, since 2000, has destroyed Chitungwiza," he said.

"Who was in charge of the town before blaming me and Chombo. Read the (Joel Biggie) Matiza Report on the illegal settlements in ChiTown. Mayor, silence is golden."

In 2013 the then Local Government Deputy Minister Matiza investigated the housing problems in Chitungwiza and found out that more than 14 000 residential stands were illegally allocated to home seekers in town and Manyame Rural District Council.

The audit report said some of the stands were created on spaces reserved for clinics, churches, schools, cemeteries, recreational activities, roads, and under high voltage electricity pylons.

In Seke Rural, some people were allocated stands on grazing lands, and wetlands.