Nigeria: Ortom Consoles Families of Victims of Auto Crash in Benue

12 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in a motor accident on Saturday at Gbatse Village, Ushongo Local Government Area.

This was contained in a press statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The governor also sympathised with the management, staff and students of the University of Mkar, Mkar, who lost two of their lecturers, Joseph Leva and Moses Tarnongo, in the accident.

NAN reports that Mr Tarnongo died alongside his wife and three children, and that a total of seven persons died in the accident.

Mr Ortom described the incident as devastating and urged the relevant agencies to investigate the unfortunate development.

He prayed to God for the repose of the souls of the departed and consoled the bereaved families to look onto God for strength to bear the pains. (NAN)

