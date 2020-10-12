Nigeria Records 162 New Coronavirus Infections

12 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The 162 official COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities on Sunday has taken the number of infections in the country to 60,266.

Again, there was no record of death to the virus as in the past one week aside from Saturday when two deaths were reported to take fatalities in the country to 1, 115.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night.

The 162 new cases were reported from 12 states: Lagos (113), Kaduna (21), Osun (8), Ondo (5), Oyo (5), Ogun (3), Bayelsa (2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1), Plateau (1).

Lagos had the majority of infections on Sunday with 113 new cases. The commercial city remains Nigeria's COVID-19 hotspot with over 20,000 infections and 204 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital is the second most impacted with a total of almost 6, 000 cases and 79 deaths.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 in at least two months. The death toll has also reduced significantly.

Last week, Nigeria recorded only two COVID-19 deaths, the lowest weekly figure since March, PREMIUM TIMES' review of official data showed.

Of the over 60,000 total, about 51,735 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 7,000 active cases remain in the country.

But despite the declines, authorities have cautioned against relenting.

The NCDC had warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance with COVID-19 health guidelines.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 550, 000 of its 200 million population.

According to the NCDC, it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

