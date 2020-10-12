Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Speaks On Latest Fatal Attacks By Armed Men

12 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kaduna State Government has reacted following an attack that claimed many lives in the troubled Igabi Local Government Area of the North-western state during the weekend.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the government said armed bandits carried out the attack after they were initially repelled by the security operatives.

Read the full statement below.

KDSG condoles Kadai, Kidandan communities

-Praises security operatives for sustaining offensive against armed bandits

The Kaduna State Government has condoled Kadai and Kidandan communities of Giwa local government area of the state, following attacks against innocent citizens by armed bandits.

The government, in a message of condolence, prayed for the repose of the souls of victims who lost their lives, and also wished those that were injured speedy recovery.

On Friday security operatives and local vigilante successfully repelled attempts by armed bandits to attack the Kidandan general area from a neighboring state.

The operatives and local vigilante in the Friday gun duel neutralized an unspecified number of the armed bandits, while many escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

On Saturday, the armed bandits - who had lost a number of their ranks to the superior firepower of the security operatives - regrouped in the said neighbouring state and advanced towards the Kidandan general area.

Ground troops and police were mobilized while the Nigerian Air Force deployed a fighter jet to the general area for an immediate offensive against the horde of bandits.

The simultaneous offensives were successful as many of the bandits were neutralized and many more incurred life threatening injuries.

It was while escaping from the superior fire power that some of the fleeing armed bandits carried out a reprisal attack on Kadai village, leading to loss of lives, and razing of houses, motorcycles and vehicles in the village, besides the victims affected in Kidandan.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai after condoling the communities, praised all security personnel and volunteers involved in the operation. He described their effort as a gallant act of sacrifice and deep patriotism in view of the steadfastness exhibited by the operatives and local vigilante.

The Governor also appealed to the security agencies to sustain the ongoing onslaught against armed bandits and other criminals engaged in nefarious activities.

The Governor has also gotten feedback that the ongoing operation will continue, as well as deployment of troops and operatives to flash points in the counter banditry campaign.

Similarly, the Governor has directed the Commissioner in charge of liaising with security agencies to provide him with hourly briefings on the security situation.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs

11/10/2020

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
World Mental Health Day - Crisis in Africa's Largest Refugee Camp

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.