Tanzania: Twende Butiama Race Covers Two Thirds of Tanzania

AS ongoing long distance cycling race 'Twende Butiama' 2020 covered the two third of its route yesterday, all participants are reportedly doing fine, en-route to Mara Region.

The race that flagged off on October 4th at Msasani 'kwa Nyerere' in Dar es Salaam, will conclude at Nyerere's birth village of Mwitongo, Butiama District in Mara Region on October 14th and this year there are more than 150 riders involved.

The coordinator of the event, Gabriel Landa from Twende Butiama club told the 'Sunday News ' that the riders entered Tabora region on Friday, after covering then entire Singida Region on Thursday evening that they are all delighted to reach almost three quarter of the route safely.

Shinyanga and Simiyu Regions will see hot actions from today as the riders will be heading for their last destination in Mara Region.

The annual race is expected to cover over 1400 km distance and has drawn together riders from Tanzania Mainland and the Isles.

He said plans are underway to make the event involve top riders from outside the county.

Among others, the grand race aims to pay homage to the former Tanzanian President, Julius Nyerere, an African Hero who died in 1999.

Magige Nyerere, who flagged off the race, was among the people who were thrilled to see participants from different genders; veteran riders and junior riders taking part in the country's longest cycling event.

"I compliment organisers as I can see the race has unified Tanzanians, regardless their colours, tribes, religions, and this is what Mwalimu Nyerere emphasized, he always wanted to bring people together," she said.

According to Magige, the race, which honours the Father of Nation, also campaigns for unity, peace and solidarity.

Mindu Kasiga, the Tanzania Tourist Board's Director of Marketing was also present in the bandwagon during a flag off, said they support the race and was delighted to see the race going on according to the plan.

"We commend the initiative, as the race is ideal platform to promote the country's rich tourist attractions, besides honouring the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Nyerere."

From Dar es Salaam, the grand cycling race has already covered Coast , Morogoro, Dodoma, Singida Regions before heading to Tabora, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Mwanza on its way to its final destination in Mara.

Landa said that 98 riders started at Msasani, but 57 remained when they reached Dumila in Morogoro, where 12 others joined to make the number reach 69.

Apart from honouring Mwalimu Nyerere, the riders also aim at paying homage to Tanzanians who walked from Butiama to Mwanza in 1967 to support Arusha declaration.

One of the youth involved in the gallant march was Seth Benjamin who died on the way to Mwanza. We also use this race as a platform to promote sports, tourism and develop interest for Tanzanians to use bike as one of the means of transport.

'Twende Butiama' also promotes Tree Planting through 'Miti kwa Umri' campaign, which emphasizes every Tanzanian to plant trees corresponding to his or her age.