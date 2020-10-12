Tanzania: TTU Promises to Support JPM in General Election

11 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

THE Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) has pledged that it fully supports CCM Presidential Candidate, Dr John Magufuli, in the forthcoming general election scheduled for October 28.

In addition, TTU also commended the fifth phase government for addressing various challenges facing them, including employing 13,000 teachers to minimise their workload.

TTU Secretary-General Deus Seif said teachers would continue supporting Dr Magufuli and encouraging TTU members to turn up in big numbers to vote for him on October 28, this year.

Mr Seif said this during the opening of a Southern Highlands Teachers Cooperative (Sohitco) meeting yesterday.

The meeting drew 250 teacher leaders from the six regions of Rukwa, Katavi, Songwe, Njombe, Mbeya and Iringa Districts and members of the TTU executive committee at national level.

"It is obvious that only few days are left before the country holds its sixth multiparty general election... I call on teachers to turn up in big numbers on the Election Day and vote for Dr Magufuli."

He added that teachers appreciated what the fifth phase had done to them, thus they felt he should be given the second term to continue uplifting the country's development.

Mr Deus noted that Dr Magufuli's government had made great strides to settle salary and non-salary arrears for teachers.

"The fifth phase government has done a good job to pay non-salary arrears it owed teachers. This means it has addressed challenges afflicting them countrywide by 85 per cent," he stressed.

He listed non-salary arrears as transfer, promotion, holiday and medical allowances.

He urged TTU members to discharge their duties by adhering to the teaching code of ethics and be patriotic to their country.

For his part, in his welcoming speech TTU Deputy Secretary-General, Maganga Japhet commended the teachers for attending the TTU general meeting held in Dodoma City on June 5, this year, and electing the entire Union top brass leadership.

