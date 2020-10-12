Nigeria: Corporate Governance Society to Hold 2020 Annual Conference Thursday

The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria as part of its commitment to the development of corporate governance in Nigeria will hold its 2020 Annual Corporate Governance Conference.

The conference is scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday, October 15, 2020 by 11a.m. under the chairmanship of Mr. Muhammad Ahmad.

According to the President/Chairman of the Board of The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, Mr Muhammad Ahmad, the theme of the 2020 Annual Corporate Governance is "Corporate Governance in the Age of Digital Transformation".

Ahmad added that the conference would be streamed live to viewers all over the globe.

This year's annual conference is intended to foster discussions among key corporate governance experts who will address the issues and challenges of corporate governance in Nigeria and suggest ways for the sustenance of principles of corporate governance in the wake of technology disruptions and digital transformations.

The keynote speaker at the conference is Dr. Evans, E. Woherem, Chairman, ChamsAccess Ltd, while the discussants include Mrs. Ndidi O. Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting; Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzokwu, Managing Director/CEO, InfoGraphics Nigeria Ltd and Mrs. Nkedilim Uwaje Begho, CEO, Future Software Resources Ltd (Futuresoft).

During the conference, the Society shall be unveiling some new publications such as: "22nd Edition of the Journal of Corporate Governance" to be presented by Professor Chris Ogbechie; "Corporate Governance & Sustainability Reporting: A Review of the Top 30 Most Capitalized Companies on the NSE" with a foreword by Mr. M.K. Ahmed to be presented by Mr. Ibrahim Dikko; and "Corporate Governance Regulatory Compliance in Nigeria: The Regulator, The Regulation and the Regulated" with a foreword by Mrs Ozofu Ogiemudia, Chairperson of the Technical Advisory Committee set up by the office of the senate president to advise on the CAMA Bill, to be presented by Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The society has over the years hosted the Annual Corporate Governance Conference and this year's like the previous editions promises to be an impactful and insightful.

Participants would contribute to charting the course necessary for building governance frameworks that are dynamic, resilient and adaptable to changes and the new reality.

Speaking at a press conference held virtually, a Director of the Society Mrs. Clare Omatseye, highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic brought opportunities for doing business differently by leveraging technology for efficiency and productivity, hence the need for the conference title 'Corporate Governance in the Age of Digital Transformation'.

According to the newly appointed CEO, Mrs. Chioma Mordi, the recent changes in the business terrain informed the choice of this year's Annual Corporate Governance Conference, which is an initiative of the Society of Corporate Governance Nigeria.

The conference is supported by key industry regulators and players, with the aim of delivering valuable insights on the evolving corporate governance framework and best practices.

The conference is supported by Polaris Bank Limited, Zenith Bank Plc, NPF Microfinance Bank Plc, KPMG, Kenna Partners, Bank of Industry, and Stanbic IBTC, among others.