Morocco/Algeria: Algeria Defeats Nigeria, and Morocco Overcomes Senegal in Friendlies

For the first time since the Match Day 2 of Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021 qualifying matches in November last year, African countries got back to action post COVID-19 with various friendly matches played all over the globe.

Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

In a repeat of the 2019 AFCON semi-final, African champions Algeria once again came out top, beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 in Austria to stretch their unbeaten run of matches to 19.

Les Fennecs scored the lone goal in the sixth minute through defender Ramy Bensebaini who poked home from close range on the second bite of the cherry after his initial header off a corner was blocked.

Algeria last lost a football match in October 2018 away to Benin and will now hope to extend the run when they face Mexico on Tuesday in the Netherlands.

Mali 3-0 Ghana

In Antalya, Turkey, Mali produced one of the biggest shocks of the African international friendlies' window, thrashing Ghana's Black Stars 3-0.

Hamari Traore gave Mohamed Magassouba's men a brilliant start to the match scoring in the third minute, before El Bilal Toure celebrated his Mali debut with the second goal.

Ghana were put further to the sword when Amadou Haidara netted the third late in the second half.

Mali will next face Iran in their second friendly match on Tuesday.

Morocco 3-1 Senegal

A depleted Senegal side was beaten 3-1 by hosts Morocco in Rabat, with head coach Aliou Cisse being forced to field an almost new side after many players withdrew.

Liverpool forward and 2019 African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane tested positive for Covid-19, while injuries ruled out goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The home side were in commanding form and went ahead after 10 minutes through Selim Amallah, set up by Achraf Hakimi. Youssef en Nesyri and Youssef el Arabi added to the scoresheet in the second half before Ismaila Sarr scored a consolation for the Teranga Lions late on with an 88th minute penalty.

Morocco will now play the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday in El Jadida while Senegal will look to bounce back against Mauritania.

Mauritania 2-1 Sierra Leone

The Mauritanians will go to next month's AFCON qualifiers with a smack of confidence, having beaten Sierra Leone 2-1 in Nouakchott.

Hemeya Tanjy scored the hosts' winner in the 79th minute. Amadou Niass opened the scoring for the home side in the 20th minute, but that only lasted for 11 minutes before the visitors drew level through Alhassan Kamara.

Tunisia 3-0 Sudan

In Rades, Tunisia's Carthage Eagles also produced a three-star performance beating Sudan 3-0, with all goals coming in the first half.

Skipper Wahbi Khazri was his side's star, playing part in all the three goals. He set up Saif-Eddine Khaoui for the opener after 17 minutes.

He was at it once again, delivering a beautiful cross into the area with Ali Maaloul diving in to double the home side's advantage in the 25th minute. Ten minutes later, Anis Ben Slimane made it 3-0 for the home side scoring on his debut and rounding up an emphatic performance.

Tunisia will now shift their attention to their second friendly against Nigeria in Austria while Sudan are set to meet Togo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya 2-1 Zambia

Kenya's Harambee Stars were 2-1 victorious at home against visiting Zambia, who were playing their second friendly just two days after beating Malawi 1-0 at home.

Kenya were engaging in their first international match since drawing 1-1 with Togo in November. They got into the lead via a Tandi mwape own goal in the 16th minute. Cliff Nyakeya then doubled Kenya's advantage in the 36th minute.

Zambia had a better second half and halved the deficit through substitute Emmanuel Chabula 10 minutes from time.

Zambia will next face South Africa, who played to a 1-1 draw against Namibia in their first friendly match.

In other friendly matches, Burkina Faso beat DR Congo 3-0 while Gambia beat Congo by a solitary goal.

Elsewhere, Cameroon were held to a barren draw by Japan