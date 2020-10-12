Tanzania: Mwinyi to Plan On Land Use in Zanzibar

CCM Zanzibar presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday pledged land use planning to accommodate all uses if he emerges winner in the imminent general elections.

"We appreciate and equally value all social and economic activities, there is no justification for our people to fight over land," Dr Mwinyi told a mammoth campaign rally in Chwaka constituency in Unguja South region's central district.

The presidential hopeful implored Zanzibaris to productively use their precious time instead of engaging in senseless fights over land, issuing a strong warning against some dishonest public servants whom he accused of being behind the conflicts for their personal gains.

The presidency seeker said under the envisaged land use plan, all residents will be allocated appropriate areas for settlement, farming, fishing, livestock keeping and tourism.

"I'm looking forward to accountable public servants who take wananchi's interest at heart," said Dr Mwinyi.

He decried illegal fishing, promising to squarely deal with the problem once he assumes the presidency. "We will intensify patrols on our waters against the offenders and support our fishermen with modern fishing gears," he pledged.

Dr Mwinyi appreciated the superb job by the seventh-phase administration under President Ali Mohamed Shein, saying: "Dr Shein has done great in developing infrastructure-roads, schools, health facilities and irrigation farming," he said.

He pledged massive investments in irrigation farming, commending the central district as the food basket for the country. "I appreciate your hard work in farms, especially in paddy and fruit production."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The youthful presidential hopeful pledged the southerners' construction of processing industries to use the abundantly available farm produce and marine products as their raw materials.

He said the 300,000 jobs which the 2020-2025 CCM election manifesto promises will be easily attained through the envisaged modern economy. "I'm firmly determined to transform Zanzibar to prosperity, the future is all pleasure," assured the potential eighth president.

Earlier, President Shein hyped the CCM candidate as the best of all competitors, "He is the most suitable for the presidency because he has the ability and will efficiently serve the position."

President Shein said Dr Mwinyi has unrivalled skills and experience to protect and sustain the country's peace, unity and tranquility.

"He is endowed with exceptional work discipline...he abhors corruption and pretense in public offices," explained Dr Shein, describing the candidate's politeness as an indication of wisdom.

President Shein boasted of Chwaka as the ruling party's stronghold since the era of Afro Shiraz Party (ASP), which merged with Tanganyika National Union (TANU) to form the current CCM on February 5, 1977.

"ASP has been emerging with landslide victories in all elections here even before independence," Dr Shein said, citing the January 1961 elections in which the party garnered almost all votes.