Namibia: Stop Lending Firearms to Others Illegally

The police in the Omusati region is cautioning firearm owners to desist from deliberately handing their weapons to secondary people unlawfully, saying owners would be criminally charged and their licences could be revoked.

Titus Shikongo, regional police commander, says cases such as these are on the increase in the region.

"We have witnessed cases, including suicide, illegal hunting, poaching and murder, involving firearms that were handed to secondary persons unlawfully. We are thus advising firearm owners to desist from this illegal practice and approach the police for advice when they intend to give their firearms to cattle herders or domestic workers," he says.

Shikongo says this follows an incident in which a 49-year-old man allegedly took his own life with his brother's shotgun on Friday at around 19h00 at the Onandjandja village at Ruacana.

According to preliminary information, the deceased was a cattle herder at his brother's cattle post in the area.

No suicide note was found.

The deceased was identified as Fillipus Shipangela Shooya, from the Oshaala village at Onesi.

His next of kin has been informed of his death.