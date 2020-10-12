South Africa: In the Rough - Golf Courses May Be SA's Most Wasteful Luxury

analysis

Why do municipalities subsidise golf by leasing land to golf clubs at insanely low rates?

First published on Daily Maverick 168

How much would it cost to rent 70.4 hectares of land in Stellenbosch, in the beautiful Cape winelands? If the rent was market-related, it should run to hundreds of thousands of rand a year. But up until 2011, the Stellenbosch Golf Club was paying R1,000 a year to the local municipality for the use of a tract of land that size.

Rondebosch Golf Club, which fills the equivalent of 45 rugby fields of public land, was until recently on a lease of R1,000 a year too. King David Mowbray Golf Club, across the road: ditto.

And this isn't just the case in the Western Cape. Nelspruit Golf Club in Mpumalanga was found in 2018 to be paying R10 rental per month on a municipal lease valid for 99 years. In 2017, the Port Elizabeth Golf Club was reported to be paying R20 per year in land rental fees to the municipality.

All over the country, in other words, golf clubs are sitting on public land and paying a pittance for the privilege. It's no exaggeration to say that South...