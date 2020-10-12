Angola - Guinea Bissau Play Friendly Match

11 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Guinea Bissau play a friendly match on Sunday, following a game held on June 9, 2019, between the national teams of the two Portuguese-speaking countries, which Angola won by 2-0.

Detail of a friendly match between Angola/ Guinea - Bissau (file)

The last match was held in Penafiel (Portugal), in preparation for the CAN in Egypt, this time it takes place at Rio Maior, Portugal, for the double confrontation with the DR. Congo, in the race to the CAN'2021 in Cameroon.

Among the absences in the Angolan squad the highlight goes to the goalkeeper Toni Cabaça, the defenders Isaac, Dani Massunguna and Herenilson, the latter for having tested positive to the covid -19.

The team summoned by the coach Pedro Gonçalves, is full of newcomers playing in Europe namely

Anderson Lucoqui (Arminia Bielefeld from Germany), José Matuwila (Petro de Luanda), Inácio Santos (U Cluj/Romania), William Filipe (Canelas FC), Ernesto Panzu (Hertha de Berlin B), Estrela (no club), Jérémie Bela (Birmingham/England) and Jonas Ramalho (Girona FC/Spain) stand out.

Summoned players

Goalkeeper

Aldo Geraldo Manuel Monteiro - Kadú

Hugo Miguel B. Henriques Marques - Hugo Marques

Signori Dominique Nyami António - Dominique

Defenders

Anderson Lucoqui Legend - Anderson Lucoqui

Buatu Mananga Jonathan -Jonathan Buatu

Diogenes Capemba João - Diogenes

Inácio Miguel Ferreira Santos - Inácio Santos

Jonas Ramalho Chimeno - Jonas Chimeno

Núrio Domingos Matias Fortuna - Núrio Fortuna

José Matuwila Ndonga - Job

William filipe - William

Midfielders

Edgar António André - Edgar André

Elliot Jorge Simões Inácio - Elliot

Manuel Luis da Silva Cafumana - Show

Angelo Ernesto's Panzu - Ernesto Panzu

Valdomiro Tualungo Paulo Lameira - Star

Strikers

Fábio Gonçalves de Abreu - Fábio Abreu

Felício João - Milson

Hermenegildo Bartolomeu - Geraldo

Jacinto Muondo Dala - Gelson Dala

Jérémie Bela - Jerémie

Mateus Galiano da Costa - Mateus Galiano

Osvaldo Pedro Capemba - Capita

Vladmir Etson António Félix - Va

Zito André Sebastião - Zito Luvumbo

