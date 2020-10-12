Angola - Guinea Bissau Play Friendly Match

Luanda — Angola and Guinea Bissau play a friendly match on Sunday, following a game held on June 9, 2019, between the national teams of the two Portuguese-speaking countries, which Angola won by 2-0.
Detail of a friendly match between Angola/ Guinea - Bissau (file)
The last match was held in Penafiel (Portugal), in preparation for the CAN in Egypt, this time it takes place at Rio Maior, Portugal, for the double confrontation with the DR. Congo, in the race to the CAN'2021 in Cameroon.
Among the absences in the Angolan squad the highlight goes to the goalkeeper Toni Cabaça, the defenders Isaac, Dani Massunguna and Herenilson, the latter for having tested positive to the covid -19.
The team summoned by the coach Pedro Gonçalves, is full of newcomers playing in Europe namely
Anderson Lucoqui (Arminia Bielefeld from Germany), José Matuwila (Petro de Luanda), Inácio Santos (U Cluj/Romania), William Filipe (Canelas FC), Ernesto Panzu (Hertha de Berlin B), Estrela (no club), Jérémie Bela (Birmingham/England) and Jonas Ramalho (Girona FC/Spain) stand out.
Summoned players
Goalkeeper
Aldo Geraldo Manuel Monteiro - Kadú
Hugo Miguel B. Henriques Marques - Hugo Marques
Signori Dominique Nyami António - Dominique
Defenders
Anderson Lucoqui Legend - Anderson Lucoqui
Buatu Mananga Jonathan -Jonathan Buatu
Diogenes Capemba João - Diogenes
Inácio Miguel Ferreira Santos - Inácio Santos
Jonas Ramalho Chimeno - Jonas Chimeno
Núrio Domingos Matias Fortuna - Núrio Fortuna
José Matuwila Ndonga - Job
William filipe - William
Midfielders
Edgar António André - Edgar André
Elliot Jorge Simões Inácio - Elliot
Manuel Luis da Silva Cafumana - Show
Angelo Ernesto's Panzu - Ernesto Panzu
Valdomiro Tualungo Paulo Lameira - Star
Strikers
Fábio Gonçalves de Abreu - Fábio Abreu
Felício João - Milson
Hermenegildo Bartolomeu - Geraldo
Jacinto Muondo Dala - Gelson Dala
Jérémie Bela - Jerémie
Mateus Galiano da Costa - Mateus Galiano
Osvaldo Pedro Capemba - Capita
Vladmir Etson António Félix - Va
Zito André Sebastião - Zito Luvumbo