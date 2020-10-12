South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Sends Condolences to Jansen Family

press release

President expresses condolences on the passing of former Land Claims Commissioner Ms Beverley Jansen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has learnt with sadness of the passing of former Land Claims Commissioner in the Western Cape Ms Beverley Jansen.

Ms Jansen passed away on Friday, 9 October 2020.

As a Land Claims Commissioner appointed by then-President Thabo Mbeki, Ms Jansen played a significant role in in the success of land claims by communities from District Six, Simon's Town, the Richtersveld and other places.

She will be remembered for her commitment to education and the fight against apartheid in Ocean View near Cape Point where she was a housing and social justice activist and established the award-winning Ocean View Development Trust.

Ms Jansen was also an author who was a finalist in the BBC Heinemann Writers Series in 1987.

President Ramaphosa has offered his sincere condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Ms Jansen.

The President said: "Beverley Jansen was a torchbearer in our struggle against apartheid who, after 1994, continued to serve communities with distinction and with a passion for seeing our Constitution made real in the lives of ordinary South Africans.

"We will miss her as a stalwart of social justice and as a creative voice who sketched the hardships, the colourful and complex lived experiences and the unsung triumphs of people among whom she lived and campaigned."