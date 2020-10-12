Tanzania: CCM Candidate Pledges Water Wells, Dispensary in Same

SAME West Constituency parliamentary candidate, Dr Mathayo David Mathayo on CCM ticket, has pledged to initiate several water well's constructions if he sails through on 28th October, 2020 General Elections.

Dr Mathayo, who was asking for votes in Ruvu Mbuyuni, Mabilioni Ward, further said he will make ensure the villagers have access to clean and safe water, enough to address their domestic needs.

He also promised other villagers around that Ruvu Mbuyuni, Gunge and Kijomu as well as Hedaru Wards will no longer have impassable and poor roads, if he is elected as their Member of Parliament.

His pledge also included constructing them a Dispensary at Ruvu Mbuyuni, and make sure their other health centres are well stocked with drugs and qualified medics.

"Once you vote me, the area will have a Dispensary constructed and construction materials like iron sheets and cement donated in plenty, and I know the CCM government will support us with enough medical supplies and employ health workers.

"I will contribute 100 iron sheets and 50 bags of cement to complete the work... because I have already issued 100 bags of cement. I will also ensure the villages are connected to power under the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) programme.

"I will make sure I improve your irrigation agriculture by renovating water canals... Gunge Primary School will have a Dining Hall, kitchen and latrines, and purchase for you also enough desks for the pupils in the classrooms, and as well teachers will also get enough chairs.

"I will lead in fighting border dispute between Hedaru and Mabilioni... I will support in the renovation of the local fish pond and construct wells strong enough to conserve water for irrigation during dry spells and this will include replacing old ones," he said.

Presiding over, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Kilimanjaro Regional Chairman, Mr Patrick Boisafi, told the residents to turn out enmasse on the day and vote for the area former MP, and Dr John Magufuli to power, adding that their right choice will ensure their children still get free education, because that is included in their manifesto.

In a related development, Mr Boisafi warned parents against subjecting their children to work in family farms as herders during school hours, saying: "You take children to school in the free education because sky is the limit given the loans the CCM government is offering in Higher Learning institutions."