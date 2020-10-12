Tanzania: CCM Keen On Universal Health Coverage

RULING party CCM has vowed to continue improving health insurance funds, to enable the government realise the dream of having all Tanzanians covered by the schemes.

The party's election manifesto for the year 2020-25 has it that the government would continue prioritising the sector and guarantee better health to Tanzanians for which they can actively engage in development activities.

Prime Minister and CCM Central Committee member, Kassim Majaliwa reiterated the party's commitment to improving healthcare provision while addressing a campaign rally over the weekend in Korogwe Rural Constituency, Tanga Region.

Asking voters to elect the CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli and the member of Constituency aspirant Mr Timotheo Mnzava, the premier explained various measures taken by the government to promote healthcare services in the country.

He said, initially, the government established the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) that was serving civil servants before later on came up with a Community Health Fund (CHF) for the rest of Tanzanians.

"With CHF, members are free to decide on the amount that they will be contributing for themselves and their dependents," he explained.

The Prime Minister added that, "Initially, CHF members were only receiving treatment in their respective districts but now they are allowed to access free medical services within their region".

Speaking about shortage of health facilities in Korogwe, Mr Majaliwa explained the government made efforts during the past five years and that it would continue to make efforts to improve the services.

"The government had released 1.8bn/- for the construction of a district hospital at Makuyuni where six out of seven buildings have already been finished, very soon the challenge of health services in this district will be history," he noted.

The government also issued 598.6m/- for the construction of Mkambara health centre and some more 200m/- were released for the Kerenge health centre.

According to him, construction of the two health centres has been completed and now the government is in the process of procuring the medical equipment.

On the education sector, Mr Majaliwa said the government had released 3.188bn/- for renovation and covering various administrative expenses to 138 primary schools, while some 2.5bn/- others were for 28 secondary schools.

Expounding further, he said 1.410bn/- were disbursed for completion of school infrastructure such as classrooms, toilet pits and staff rooms to 58 primary schools including --Mruazi, Gereza, Kwamzindawa, Bombo Majimoto, Mswaha, Lewa and Mkumbara.

Also 1.568bn/- were released for renovation of infrastructures at Madago, Mkalamo, Mashindei, Mkomazi, Buiko, Patema, Kwagunda, Mazinde Day, Hale, Mnyuzi and Bungu secondary schools.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa asked religious leaders to continue praying and preaching on the importance of maintaining peace and unity of the country.

He made the call when inaugurating the Rahman Mosque at Kwamndolwa village in Korogwe, noting that religions have been playing a great role in unifying the country.

"We thank religious leaders for their tireless prayers to our country as they have been doing the same from the beginning for our campaigns," he explained.

The mosque was constructed at a cost of 150m/- being the fund from the Firdausi foundation that has been doing a number of charities including drilling of water wells to the needy areas across the country.

The event was also attended by the Mufti of Tanzania Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir bin Ally, Tanga Regional Commissioner (RC) Martine Shigella as well as Kwamndolwa villagers.