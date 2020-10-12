North Africa: Morocco Has Always Said That Foreign Interference Complicates Libyan Crisis (FM)

Rome — Morocco has always underlined that foreign interference complicates efforts aimed at achieving a solution to the Libyan crisis, minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, has said.

"Morocco has always said that Libya's problem is foreign interference. The solution to the Libyan crisis could already have been found, but foreign interference has complicated everything, because unfortunately Libya has now become a diplomatic issue for other countries," Bourita stressed in an interview with Italian newspaper 'La Repubblica'.

Regarding the Libyan issue, Morocco, he said, has played an important role in resolving the crisis since the Skhirat agreements. "In Bouznika, we focused on unifying Libyan institutions. We also told Libyans not to waste their energy on finding mediators or other personalities, but rather to find solutions to problems," he added.

In this interview, the minister commented his recent visit to Mali, folliwng the High Royal instructions, stressing that "Mali is at a crucial moment in its history and needs the support of the international community".

"I have met the transitional authorities to bring a clear message from HM King Mohammed VI: encourage the country towards a peaceful transition that will allow it to get out of the crisis in which it has been for years," he said.

He recalled that the Kingdom has trained hundreds of Malian Imams in Morocco on a tolerant and moderate Islam, adding that Mali has suffered terrorist pressures over the past few years.

The minister mentioned in this regard "a terrorism which is changing" in Africa, stressing that it is important that the international community "becomes aware of what is happening on the African continent today before it is too late".

"In 2012, there were 656 terrorist attacks in Africa. Today there are 4,000, so they have multiplied. A few years ago, the victims of the attacks in Africa were less than 300, today we have exceeded 1,000 and civilian casualties are very numerous," the minister pointed out.

"A few years ago, there was only one terrorist movement which was Al Qaeda, today there are at least 7", he said, noting that these movements are present in several countries.

On the situation in the Middle East, Bourita reiterated Morocco's position for a lasting peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution.

Bourita said that HM Mohammed VI as Chairman of the Al Quds Committee has always underlined that the Holy City must remain a place open to the three religions.

Commenting the health crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus in Africa, the minister said that "several African countries have taken important measures" in this regard, noting however that "if the health component is more or less under control, the social and economic situation is much less and this will have repercussions on the continent".

"The international management of Covid 19 must avoid falling into selfishness," he pointed out.

Regarding the immigration issue, he underlined the importance of shared responsibility.

"With the European partners, we should start talking about shared responsibility. We told Europe that migration policy as it is today is in fact a policy against the history of the Mediterranean, which has never was a fortress, but a place of exchange between peoples," he added.

On relations with Italy, he said that the two countries are determined to give effect to the Strategic Partnership signed last year.