Malawi: Moh to Embark On Community and Facility Based Covid-19 Surveillance Survey

Lilongwe — Ministry of Health (MoH) through Public Health Institute of Malawi will on Monday, October 12, 2020, embark on a community and facility based COVID-19 surveillance survey to estimate the prevalence of active COVID-19 infection.

Briefing the Lilongwe District Executive Committee (DEC) on Thursday at the district council chamber, International Training and Centre for Health (I-TECH) Project Director, Joe Theu said the survey will help the ministry to know the exact status of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the survey outcome will, therefore, guide the ministry on how to respond and make plans for the future.

"The survey will also give chance to the participants to know if they have the virus or if they were infected with the virus before even when they never showed any signs and symptoms," he said.

He added: "If found to be positive, it will help the participants not to spread the virus further but be treated."

According to Theu, participants from the five targeted districts which include Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mangochi, Mzimba and Karonga will be interviewed about the virus and a sample of blood teaspoon size will be collected for an antibody test.

He further explained that the research assistants will also be collecting the nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal samples using swabs.

Theu said no financial compensation will be given to the participants to avoid misconceptions surrounding falsification of the virus, hence the head of the house will be asked to give permission for the household to participate.

He said all the processes will be conducted in private places for the interviewee to be open.

"Participants will be encouraged to discuss any concerns with the data collectors and before making the decision to participate or not, they will be given a chance to read what the survey is all about," he explained.

"There is need for the participants to understand the risks and benefits of taking part and they will also be allowed to withdraw at any stage whenever they start to feel uncomfortable with the research," Theu added.

Principal Nutrition and HIV Officer for Lilongwe District Council, George Mtengowadula who was chairing the meeting, said they have welcomed the project and that would work hand in hand with the ministry in fighting the virus.

He also asked the organisers of the survey to give feedback so that the council should also be aware of the results and situation in the district. This, he said, will help prepare the district on how to end the pandemic.

The research will be conducted with financial support from Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Norwegian Institute for Public Health (NIPH) and Organised Network of Services for Everyone (ONSE).

The survey will target community participants of 10 years and above who reside in the sampled household and give verbal consent where 1,643 participants from 548 households, 27 clusters will participate.