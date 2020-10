Casablanca — Raja Casablanca on Sunday won the Moroccan football league title, following a 2-1 victory over AS FAR at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Abdelilah Hafidi scored twice for Raja, after Joseph Guede opened the score for the guests.

Following the win, Raja end first in the league with 60 points, ahead of Wydad Casablanca (59 pts).