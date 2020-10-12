Algeria: Import of Cars Under Three Years Suspended, Not Banned

11 October 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Industry Ferhat Ait Ali Braham said Sunday, in Algiers, the decision to import vehicles under three years has been frozen not canceled, adding that it is likely to allow such imports in the mid-term after the implementation of the various different financial and economic reforms.

"We have not cancelled the law (the article on the importation of vehicles under three years of the Finance Law 2020), but we are considering the possibility of lifting the freeze in the medium term, after carrying out financial and economic reforms, which would allow citizens to purchase cars at the official exchange price and at reasonable prices," Ait Ali told National Radio.

The decision taken by the ministry implies "the freezing of the article introduced to the 2020 Finance Act only," pending the results of the measures relating to the automotive industry, the minister said.

He added that organized networks are ready to send "scrap metal" to sell it on the Algerian market.

See also: Import of cars under three years old is "blocked"

As for the new car market, the minister said it will be "open to all brands," adding that "importation of new vehicles depends on the compliance of operators with the new specifications."

"The deadlines for filing applications have not yet expired," he continued.

On investment in the car industry, Ait Ali said Algeria has all the potential to boost the automotive industry of all types, adding that mechanical industries are a priority for Algeria.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.