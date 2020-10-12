Namibia: Police Await Enzymes From Canada to Identify Remains

12 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

DNA test results on the human remains that were found in the dunes at Walvis Bay last will take longer than expected as the police are struggling to get the enzymes and equipment required from overseas.

Although the remains have not been identified, clothes found at the scene are believed to be those of 22-year-old Shannon Wasserfall who disappeared in April.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga told The Namibian on Sunday that the forensic laboratory that is in charge with conducting the DNA test is short of some enzymes which have to be procured from Canada. He added that international grounding of flights as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is also partly a contributing factor to the delay in concluding the test.

"We have some difficulty, but we are working out a plan on how we can speed up the process of DNA. For now, there is no real progress that I can give to the public but all efforts are being done to ensure that the analysis is conducted as soon as possible," said Ndeitunga.

Last week, the Namibian Police's Forensic Science Institute announced that the laboratory equipment is being moved from the old facility to a new one and their work is currently on hold. According to Ndeitunga, the team is mounting the machines that were dismantled from the old lab into the new one.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

