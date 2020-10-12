Morocco: Covid-19 - Morocco Records 2,563 New Cases, 2,553 Recoveries Over Past 24 Hours

11 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco has recorded 2,563 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 2,553 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 152,404 while the number of cured people increases to 127,407, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 83.6%.

A total of 33 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over the past day, taking the death toll to 2,605, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.71%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (13), Fez-Meknes (4), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (3), Draa-Tafilalet (3), Souss-Massa (3), Marrakech-Safi (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2) and the Oriental (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,173), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (259), Souss-Massa (217), the Oriental (199), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (182), Draa-Tafilalet (121), Marrakech-Safi (116), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (107), Fez-Meknes (59), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (50), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (49) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (31).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 2,725,098 since the start of the outbreak, including 21,155 over the past day.

The number of active cases stands at 22,392, including 461 patients in a critical or severe condition.

The cumulative incidence rate is 419.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.

