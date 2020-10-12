Angola/Guinea Bissau: Lack of Covid-19 Tests Cancels Friendly With Guinea-Bissau

12 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The friendly match set this Sunday between the National Teams of Angola and Guinea-Bissau was called off as the adversary team did not present the covid-19 test, hampering Angola's plans that prepare the CAN'2021 qualifiers.

The failure of the opposing team (Guinea-Bissau) to comply with one of the assumptions of the health protocol, regarding the covid-19 test, on the eve of the match, is the reason that led to the cancellation of the match - a press release by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) states.

The match was to be played at 4pm, in the Municipal Stadium of Óbis, Portugal, as part of FIFA date.

Angola, which is preparing for the double confrontation with the DRC, in qualifying for the 2021 CAN in Cameroon, is expected to face its Mozambique counterpart on Tuesday, also in a friendly.

It would be the second consecutive match between these two Portuguese-speaking countries, after the 2019 match, also in Portugal, with a 2-0 victory by the Angolans.

