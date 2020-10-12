Namibia: Shannon Murder Probe 'Progressing Well'

12 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — Erongo police chief Andreas Nelumbu yesterday said they are making some headway in the investigation of the murder of Shannon Wasserfall as a team of top investigators help piece the puzzle of the 22-year-old's final days together.

Updating New Era about the case following the arrest of Azaan Madisia (28) on a charge of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, Nelumbu said there is a possibility of more arrests in due course.

"We are trying to put all the pieces together and it is not as if you are walking to someone and placing him or her at the crime scene. Conclusive evidence is needed. It is hard but we are progressing," he said.

Indications are that Wasserfall may have been killed the day she disappeared; however, Nelumbu indicated that police, at this stage, cannot confirm this.

Those close to the investigation also told New Era they suspect the murder could have been premeditated given the fact that the suspect allegedly reported Wasserfall missing four days after her disappearance.

Wasserfall went missing on 10 April after she reportedly dropped off her two-year-old son at Madisia to meet someone at a shop.

Sadly, remains suspected to be hers were discovered last week Tuesday in a shallow grave at Walvis Bay after her father was sent two messages detailing the exact location of her remains from an anonymous source.

Sources yesterday indicated the suspect was allegedly traced to the crime scene via a vehicle tracker fitted to a vehicle she was driving.

The suspect, who is also the godmother of Shannon's toddler child, made her first appearance on a charge of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice on Friday in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court.

She was denied bail by magistrate Rhivermo Williams and her case is postponed to 7 December for further investigations.

Prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto opposed the granting of bail to the accused due to the seriousness of the case and because it would not be in the public interest for bail to be granted.

However, Madisia can in the meantime formally apply for bail. Wasserfall's family yesterday also said they are relieved someone can finally be held responsible for her disappearance and that they are hopeful more suspects will be arrested soon.

