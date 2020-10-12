Liberia: Americans Invited to Help Coordinate Investigation of the Death of 3 Government Staffers

John Bracken/Flickr
(file photo).
1 October 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
press release

President George M. Weah has asked the United States Embassy in Monrovia to help with ongoing investigation into the deaths of two staffers of the Liberia Revenue Authority and the head of the Internal Audit Agency, Emmanuel B. Nyeswa. The President said it was sad that the latest deaths are happening at a time when the country is nurturing a vibrant democracy where there's respect for fundamental human rights.

The Liberian leader announced that he has instructed Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean to coordinate his efforts with partners of the government, including the Americans, in order to establish the cause of the deaths of the three government staffers. While expressing his sympathies to the bereaved families, the President said that "death should come naturally... .anything to the contrary is unacceptable!".

President Weah explained that he understands why some people will engage in speculations about what might have caused the unexplained deaths, but he called on everyone to "give the authorities chance to determine the cause of death".

President Weah has also reiterated the government's earlier commitment to carry out an open and impartial investigation. He said at this point, it's difficult to know what exactly happened. "But I am working to make sure we determine what happened through the investigation..", he said.

Ledgerhood Julius Rennie

MINISTER

Read the original article on LINA.

More on This
Deaths of Corruption Busters Raise Suspicions in Liberia
Police Investigating Death of Liberia Revenue Authority Workers
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.