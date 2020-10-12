Tanzania: Foreign Investors Boost Turnover of Dar Stock Market

12 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 1.06 percent last week, courtesy of foreign investors' strong buying appetite.

The equities market posted a weekly turnover of Sh1.98 billion in the week that ended on October 9 from the Sh1.95 billion recorded in the previous week.

TBL Plc accounted for 42.52 percent of the total turnover, followed by CRDB Bank Plc, with 19.3 percent.

"The domestic equity market recorded a positive performance, driven by an increase in volumes and prices. We expect the trend to continue into next week," said Zan Securities Limited chief executive officer Raphael Masumbuko.

Last week, trading volumes surged by 89 percent to more than 3.42 million shares from the 1.81 million that were traded in the week that ended on October 2.

Foreign investors were the majority buyers, with a purchase valued of nearly Sh1.1 billion: three times higher than the Sh367 million injected by foreigners in the previous week.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange's total market capitalisation increased by 0.67 percent - to close at Sh15.17 trillion - while domestic market capitalisation increased by 0.29 percent, rising to Sh9.05 trillion.

All of the key benchmark indices closed in green ink during last week's trading, with CRDB Bank' stock price gain of 6.67 percent, to close at Sh160. Tanzania Shares Index (TSI), which measures performance of local listed firms, closed at 3,446.27 points: 0.29 percent up. And the All-Shares Index (DSEI) - which is the measure of all listed firms - increased by 0.76 percent to close at 1,828.10 points.

Industrial and Allied Index (IA) closed at 4,814.19 points.

Bank, Finance and Investment Index closed at 2,212.67 points, 1.55 percent up. The Commercial Services Index closed at 2,141.86 points, same as last week.

