Ghana: VP Bawumia Assures Asantehene of NPP's Commitment to Peaceful Campaign and Elections

12 October 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that the governing New Patriotic Party is committed to a peaceful campaign towards this year's elections, as well as a peaceful process for the election itself.

Dr.Bawumia called on the Asantehene on Sunday, October 11, to seek his permission and blessings before embarking on his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

While seeking the blessing of the Asantehene to start his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia told the Asantehene the NPP's 2020 campaign is focused on communicating the party's inclusive development and interventions in the past three and half years, as well as the government's forward-marching message for the next four years.

"Your Majesty, I am here this morning to seek your permission and blessing before I start my tour of the Ashanti Region," Dr.Bawumia said.

"Our mission is to spread the message of the good works the Akufo-Addo government has done in the past three and half years, and also tell the people our good policies for the next 4 years, which we believe they will listen and give us 4 more years to do more."

The Vice President added that the 2020 general election is a contest of ideas, and not war, and assured the Asantehene of the NPP's resolve to stick to that by focusing on the NPP's development-oriented messages.

"The election is not war. It is a contest of ideas and that is what we are doing; to tell Ghanaians what we have done and what we will do for them."

The Asantehene commended the Vice President for the path his party has chosen and reiterated his call on stakeholders to focus on issues ahead of the elections.

The Asantehene also admonished all parties to ensure that they protect the peace in the country before, during and after the elections.

Dr.Bawumia was accompanied by government and NPP party officials, including Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly head Osei Asibey Antwi, Deputy Minister for Education Yaw Osei Adutwum and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.