Namibia: Soldier's Murder Case Deferred

12 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The case of a Namibian Defence Force (NDF) soldier, who is facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting and killing a Zimbabwean national last year, is scheduled to continue next year.

Katutura magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed Gerson Nakale's (38) case to 28 January 2021 for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself in the matter.

She is expected to decide whether or not to prosecute Nakale, on what charge to prosecute him on, as well where and when he should be prosecuted.

Nakale was arrested following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Zimbabwean national Talent Fambauone Black (22) during a joint security force operation 'Kalahari Desert' in Greenwell Matongo, Windhoek, on 20 June 2019.

Police reports at the time indicated that members of Operation Kalahari Desert had set up a mini mobile roadblock on Monica Street, Greenwell Matongo Informal Settlement when a Toyota Paso with a taxi number L68 approached the said roadblock.

The driver allegedly made a U-turn, turning away before the mini roadblock and sped off. An NDF member (male), who was with a Nampol member, fired four shots from his AK assault rifle in the direction of the fleeing taxi.

Consequently, according to the police, one bullet hit the vehicle's boot and penetrated until it hit the driver in the head, killing him instantly. The driver was alone in the vehicle.

Nakale, a member of A Squadron, based at Luiperdsvallei military base outside Windhoek is now facing a charge of murder for the tragic shooting.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na

