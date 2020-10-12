Africa: Connecting Empathy and the Environment Through Virtual Reality

analysis

Ulrico Grech-Cumbo and his company Habitat XR are using extended reality (XR) technology to tell stories for environmental impact.

"When you put a headset on and you've got 50 millionaires in the room and six minutes later they take those headsets off and they've got tears running down their faces ... it's a serious thing... When we see that, and it never gets old, that's when we know. This is not a gimmick, this is not something that's a fad that's gonna fade like 3D cinema. This thing is powerful. It's changing people [sic]," says Ulrico Grech-Cumbo.

Habitat XR gained attention after producing the world's first narrative virtual reality (VR) wildlife documentary, following the migration of wildebeest in Kenya. It has since created VR pieces for major NGOs such as Conservation International and The Ellen Fund. When its conceptual film for WWF's 50th anniversary event was seen by attendees, the foundation raised more funding in two days than in any previous fiscal year.

Starting in mechanical engineering, Grech-Cumbo moved through events to activations and finally experiences through technology. After much experimentation, they created content in VR. While working on projects for holiday venues around the world they were brought into...