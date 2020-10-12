Namibia: Investigations Into Spate of Murders

Ongwediva — The past weekend was once again marred by a spate of killings, especially in northern Namibia where a number of them were reported and currently the subject of investigation by the authorities.

At Onesi in the Omusati region, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover who later committed suicide. According to the police, the woman's throat was slit at Uuhongo. She was identified as Gwashiti Ndahambelela Tomas.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, took his own life and his body was discovered about two hours later at the same village. The revelations were made by the crime investigations coordinator in Omusati, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho. On Saturday, at Onandjandja in the Ruacana constituency, a man shot himself with a shotgun belonging to his brother and died on the spot.

The victim was identified as Fillipus Shooya (49). Police investigations continue. Still in Omusati, a 30-year-old man died after he was stabbed to death by his brother at Ongatudhiya in the Elim constituency. The two were allegedly involved in a confrontation after they returned from the local cuca shops. "They stabbed each other with knives and in the process the suspect stabbed his elder brother with an okapi knife on the chest, thigh, shoulder and on the abdomen," Simaho related. The deceased died on the spot and was identified as Henock Elias Amugeya (30).

The suspect whose name cannot be named pending his appearance in court also sustained stab wounds on the shoulder, arms and mouth. He has been arrested and is currently under police watch at the Okahao district hospital. Simaho has urged residents of Omusati to seek counselling when confronted with problems.

He said the deaths recorded in the region over the weekend could have been avoided if they had opened up about their problems. "Resorting to violence is not a solution. We are thus pleading against our residents to open up about their problems. Equally, our appeal is that please do not take the law into your own hands, call onto the police for help," Simaho advised. In Oshana region, an unknown man was assaulted to death by three men on Thursday at Iindangungu outside Ondangwa.

The trio aged between 21 and 59 has been arrested. A soldier and an Angolan national were among those arrested, according to Oshana police spokesperson Tomas Aiyambo. According to Aiyambo, the three allegedly used dry and fresh sticks to assault the man. "They undressed the deceased during the assault and beat him all over the body causing injuries," said Aiyambo. He died instantly after the assault. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a black shirt, black long sleeve jersey and a long tracksuit pant.

