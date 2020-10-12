South Africa: Human Trafficking in South Africa - Are the Constitutional Court and Public Being Misled?

analysis

Human trafficking has been in existence from time immemorial, and South Africa presents the ideal climate for the crime to continue flourishing. Right now, dismissing and downplaying issues related to both adult and child trafficking are matters of great consequence.

Recent weeks have seen mass panic and paranoia sweeping through South Africa's media and online platforms. Conversations and opinions about human trafficking and child kidnappings have again become commonplace at our proverbial dinner tables after the most recent footage of a man attempting to snatch a girl child from her mother went viral. During times like these, many contested questions and their equally contested answers abound. The burning question at the centre of this discussion is: "How big is the problem?"

The conflicting responses to this question range from one extreme to the other. On the one side of the continuum, the prevalence of trafficking is presented sensationally, with unsubstantiated and inflated guesstimates, which create "a credibility dilemma, detract from a constructive conversation and frustrate efforts to understand the multilayered realities of the problem".

However, on the other extreme of the continuum, an equally disconcerting trend has emerged over the past 12 years. This sceptical view correctly questions inflated and...