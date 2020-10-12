South Africa: Ace Magashule's Potential Arrest Opens Up New Avenues for ANC's Future Leadership Battles

11 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is clear that the internal dynamics within the ANC around corruption and potential arrests are now moving closer to what soon may turn into a dramatic development.

While there are many who are focusing on what this means for those implicated in alleged corruption, it is also true that any arrests will have strong political consequences. There is much "chatter" about possible moves against the current leadership of the ANC, and already there have been several indications people are preparing for the 2022 ANC elective conference. But perhaps the most important consequence of any arrests is that they will probably strengthen the current ANC leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The weekend revealed more evidence of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's growing concern about his possible arrest. In City Press on Sunday, there was confirmation that his attorney, Victor Nkhwashu, has communicated with the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, asking for any confirmation as to whether his client is going to be arrested.

In particular, it appears that Magashule is concerned about the spectre of a "Hollywood-style" arrest, where he would be taken into custody in full glare of the television cameras.

It is not clear why this aspect is of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

