Namibia: We Feel Your Pain - Govt

Namibian Presidency
President Hage Geingob (file photo).
12 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The authorities have appealed for calm after three days of anti-femicide protests, predominantly by young women, rocked the country resulting in some skirmishes with the police in Windhoek. Through the Office of Prime Minister, government at the weekend called for cooperation from everyone, saying the petition of the protesters was getting attention, with a formal response to follow after tomorrow's Cabinet meeting. "We share in the repugnation of the Namibian public at this and are in full agreement with the public that this situation cannot be allowed to continue. We assure the Namibian people that the petition is receiving priority," said Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

"In the meantime, we call for calm and cooperation of everyone as we deal with this matter. We assure the Namibian nation that we, as their elected leaders, feel their pain, hear their cries and understand the anxiety.

We are in solidarity with you as you protest against this grave situation of violence that our mothers and sisters are subjected to in this country."

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also assured the public the police were there to protect and serve Namibians and to maintain law and order.

"They are committed to carrying out their mandate in a professional manner. They need the support of all of us as they carry out their national duty in the service of all of us," she said.

She said the authorities will not rest until every Namibian girl and woman, including every resident, can feel safe every time and everywhere.

"Since receiving the petitions, we have been working around the clock to review the demands and assess the key areas we intend to respond to, including enhancing the policy, legal and institutional safeguards," she said, adding government has also noted with grave concern the continuing high incidences of sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

