South Africa: For the Residents of Rietbron Hard Lockdown Made Life Even Harder

11 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Just when the people of the Karoo hamlet of Rietbron thought life couldn't get much harder, the lockdown was imposed, blocking their access to social grants.

For residents of the small drought-stricken Karoo town of Rietbron, the months of hard lockdown made their lives dramatically worse -- they could not cross the provincial border to collect social grants and buy food in the nearest major town.

"Hope is not something we know," says Cornelia Booysen, 59, as she comes to collect a food parcel for her family. "We take life as it comes." Until the lockdown rules were eased, she and her neighbours in the Eastern Cape hamlet could not get to Beaufort West in the Western Cape, where they normally collect their grants. Two dirt roads connect Rietbron, population 1,184, to the outside world. One is dotted with huge mountain tortoises, some dead, the other with springbok and sheep.

At noon in early summer, temperatures hover close to 40°C. At least 100 adults, their children and some friends are waiting for food parcels. Mothers cover their children's heads with...

