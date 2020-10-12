Malawi: Rainbow Paints Offers 55% Paint Discount to KK Hospital

Nkhotakota — Rainbow Paint Company has said it will offer a 55 percent discount to Nkhotakota District Hospital if the health facility procures Paint from its company.

The company's Technical Manager, Geoffrey Zulian, made the offer on Friday when the company donated K1.5 million worth of Paint to the District Hospital.

Zulian said as a way of celebrating thirty (30) years of growth, the company had decided to meet the society that has assisted them grow by making donations to government institutions as an appreciation.

"We are a 100 per cent Malawian Company that started in 1990 and this year as we are celebrating a colourful growth, we thought of going out to meet the society that has brought us this far," he said.

He said the company offers discounts ranging from 5 to 45 per cent but said it will sell and deliver Paint to Nkhotakota Hospital at a discount of 55 per cent.

Zulian said as corporate responsibility, they need to take part in complimenting government's development efforts.

He said his company is targeting 30 institutions with the donations at an average cost of K1.5 million for each which will cost approximately K45 million.

The Technical Manager said so far, the company has donated to government institutions in Mzimba, Mzuzu, Rumphi, Balaka Ntcheu, Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Mangochi.

Next month, the company will take the donation to Dedza and Mchinji, among other districts, according to Zulian.

Speaking earlier when she received the donation, Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Nkhotakota, Dr. Wezzie Mumba thanked Rainbow Paints for the donation observing that it was timely.

"We are renovating some of our health facilities in the district, and your coming in with the donation today is timely," said Mumba.

The DHSS said there are more health facilities in the district which need painting and commended the company for considering selling paint to the hospital at a discount.

He said the gesture would enable them to procure more paint to use in the remaining facilities which will not benefit from the donated paint.