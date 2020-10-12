Tanzania/Burundi: PM Graces Stars-Burundi Duel

BENJAMIN Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam will be busy, entertaining a tense International friendly match between Taifa Stars and Burundi with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa named its chief guest.

It will be the first match for the country's flag carriers to be played at the 60,000 capacity venue after the Covid-19 scare, hence a good opportunity for people to watch a competitive game from the two sides.

For Burundi, they will be seeking to revenge after they were mercilessly kicked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, after accepting a 3-0 post match penalties as the two teams played to a 1-1 draw.

The first leg match played in Burundi's capital city, Bujumbura had also ended in a 1-1 balance, which testifies how difficult the game becomes whenever these two neighbouring countries play.

However, Stars Assistant Coach Selemani Matola admitted that the game will be difficult, as they will face a team, which plays good football.

"We understand how perfect our opponents are but we have done our homework well and I am sure that we are better placed to emerge winners after the game," said Matola.

The team's Vice Captain, Aishi Manula also conceded that it will not be an easy match, but said they are ready for the battle to stamp the needed victory to the home team. "Whenever we play against our neighbours, the game usually becomes difficult, bearing the fact that we understand each other better but on behalf of my teammates, everything in the squad is good and each one of us is ready," narrated Manula.

He continued: "The game will help to define our destiny for the upcoming big competitive matches as such, supporters should come in their big number to give us the deserved backup throughout the game."

On his part, Burundi Head Coach, Jimmy Ndayizeye said they have come here to win the friendly match and nothing else.

"We have been playing against Tanzania in many games but this time around, the game will be different, and I am confident with the squad I have that they will do the tangible job," said him.

His captain, Saido Berahinho remarked that despite having many new players in the team, they are fully prepared to do the recommendable job today.

"It is a great opportunity for the young stars in the team to display what they are capable to do when given the chance to put on national team colours. "We are aware that Taifa Stars is a great team with many experienced players who have played together for a long time, and they have a good captain (Mbwana Samatta) hence it will be a great match for both teams," said Berahinho, who plays for Belgian side S.V. Zulte Waregem.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to grace this FIFA- date international friendly match between Taifa Stars and Burundi, the government said in a statement signed by the ministry's Acting Communication Officer, Lorrietha Laurence.