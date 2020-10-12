Malawi: MEC, Media Managers Reflect On Elections - Malawi Electoral Commission

12 October 2020
Malawi Electoral Commission (Blantyre)
press release By Stanford Bonongwe

Media managers from across the country gathered in Lilongwe on 6 October 2020 for a one-day conference to review the performance of the media during the past elections.

Opening the conference, MEC chairman, Justice DrChifundoKachale said the Commission deliberately targeted media managers because they are the gatekeepers.

"As gatekeepers you are very critical in deciding and controlling what gets published and what does not," he said.

The conference was also a platform for media managers to review the Media Code of Conduct on Reporting Elections that was developed in 2018 and the Toolkit for the Implementation of the Media Code of Conduct developed in early 2019.

Justice Kachale observed that the two documents were very critical in guiding the media on how to report on elections.

The MEC also expressed commitment of the Commission to support the media houses to bridge capacity gaps so that they positively contribute to holding of credible elections.

"We are eager to see to it that our partners are performing their roles in a professional and excellent manner and within the law.

"We are eager to see to it that any competency or knowledge gap should be addressed. That is why, whenever resources are available we endeavour to engage the media especially on capacity building," he said.

The MEC Chairman also took advantage of the conference to remind all stakeholders on the need to safeguard media freedom.

"While we cherish your positive contribution to the growth of democracy in the country, we should still be on the lookout for traits that might attempt to swerve the media from its right course and to play a discordance role.

"As media managers, you need to be on the guard and ensure that your work is not being manipulated to promote and help to achieve the ambitions of the selfish few who have access and control," he said.

Apart from media houses, other delegates to the conference were chairpersons of Blantyre, Bwaila and Nyika Press Clubs, Media Council of Malawi, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Malawi) and the University of Malawi.

The UNDP, EU, DFiD UK, Irish Aid and USAID are the development partners contributing to the basket fund from which the resources to hold the conference were drawn.

Read the original article on MEC Malawi.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi Electoral Commission. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.