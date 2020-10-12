Nigeria: #EndSARS - Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate

12 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Hundreds of Lagosians protesting the high handedness of the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have laid siege at the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The protesters grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway to a halt.

Several residents who have to access the toll gate to get to work said they had returned home because of the massive traffic.

A resident of the Jakande area who left for work at 7 a.m. said she returned home after an hour because "there was no road to pass."

Another resident who declined to say his name told PREMIUM TIMES he had to go through the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge to get to work.

To all those stuck in traffic at #Lekki Toll Gate, I just have one word for y'all. Either than sitting all day in your car, why not join us right their and protest against bad governance.#SarsMustGo #SARSMUSTEND #togetherwecan ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/X9YArujj2Z

- Aisha Yesufu (@Aisha_yesuf) October 12, 2020

We need more people here #Lekki epe toll gate #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/29gO7Pa0uf

- IDYL (@Idyl_Music) October 12, 2020

The protest against the notorious police unit got to a climax last week, with youth marching in several major cities across Nigeria.

On Sunday, Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, announced the dissolution of SARS, adding that major reforms will be carried out in the Nigeria Police.

The protests, however, have continued, with the youth saying they are dissatisfied with the IGP's action.

