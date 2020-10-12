Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Delta Market Leader

Gunmen believed to be hired assassins, on Sunday killed the chairman of Udu Habour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Freedom Odiete.

The victim, PREMIUM TIMES learned, had survived two previous assassination attempts on him.

Mr Odiete, who was popularly known as Opito, was killed by arms-wielding hoodlums who intercepted him by Cross-and-Stop Junction near Ekete Inland Junction along the DSC/Udu Expressway in Udu area of the state.

According to witnesses, Mr Odiete was driving a Pathfinder Jeep when he was ambushed and shot on the left hand by his murderers.

The deceased, who immediately jumped outside his Jeep, was chased by the gunmen to Orhuwhorun Road, before he was repeatedly shot again by the hoodlums.

Sources close to the deceased said the late market chairman also escaped similar attack last week, when gunmen ambushed his vehicle.

It was gathered that the attack may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the ownership of the Udu Habour Market, between the youth in Ovwian and Owhase communities.

Findings revealed that both communities have been in a tussle over who controls the market with the late chairman insisting that the leadership of the market would not be divided along community lines.

"This is the third time gunmen have gone after him. I was two poles away when I heard the gunshots raining the air. When the gunshots subsided, we rushed out only to see that it was Opito (Freedom Odiete) that was killed. He was attacked last week but God being so kind, he survived it.

"We learnt that Owhase and Ovwian communities have been having issues of Udu Habour Market. He has been receiving threats from some persons over the issue," a source said.

He was also alleged to have been attacked last year.

The police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing on Monday.

She added that the police have commenced investigations into the killing, with a view to arresting his killers.