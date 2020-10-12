South Africa: Dear ANC, Riding Monsters for Political Gain Will Cost You Dearly

analysis

You really, really should learn from the GOP.

First published in DM168

The year was 1928 and something unprecedented had happened in the US: for the first time ever a Catholic was the presidential candidate for a major party. A Democrat from New York, Al Smith had managed to win the party nomination even as many of his own were openly against him. His opponent, Herbert Hoover, was a successful commerce secretary in the Roaring Twenties era. Smith the Catholic didn't stand much chance, but the GOP leaders also made sure their hold on power was not interrupted. Their slash and burn campaign in the South, the Democrats' stronghold since even before the Reconstruction was over, enlisted the help of the Ku Klux Klan to stop the country's "takeover by the Pope". The party that brought Abraham Lincoln to power on an anti-slavery platform went 180 degrees on his legacy. Al Smith suffered a landslide defeat.

Fast-forward to 1964, and the "moderate" wing of the GOP suffered another blow when the pugilistic right-wing senator from Arizona, Barry Goldwater, became their standard-bearer. He lost badly to Lyndon Johnson, but his vision of the Republican Party, which sounded very much like the...