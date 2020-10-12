South Africa: Government Sends Condolences On Death of City Press Executive Editor

press release

The South African government joins the media fraternity and South Africans in general in expressing its deep sadness following the passing away of Dumisane Lubisi who worked as the executive editor for the City Press newspaper.

The GCIS experienced Dumisane as a professional journalist, who was committed to ensuring that a plurality of voices found expression in the City Press alongside his colleagues.

"Our hearts go to their families, friends and media colleagues," said GCIS Director General Phumla Williams.

Government believes that media plays a critical role in serving the public interest. As South Africa and the world will be commemorating "Black Wednesday " on 19 October to reflect on media freedom, journalists who have committed to ethics of the profession should be commended.