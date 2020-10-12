South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture On Level 1 Directions

press release

When declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) implored the countries of the world to seek to "strike a balance between protecting health, minimising economic and social disruption, and respecting human rights."

The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused significant disruption to the sporting sector.

Government had to consider whether particular sectors of the economy should be permitted to re-open and on what basis. These include the risk of transmission while considering the ease of implementing mitigation measures, the expected impact on the sector of continued lockdown and value of the sector to the economyREGU.

Level 1 directions

In terms of the Regulations published by the Minister of COGTA, in Government Gazette No. 999 of 18 September 2020 provides for easing of restrictions on gatherings.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture published Directions on Gatherings relating to sport, arts and cultural activities on the 7 October 2020.

The Directions published by the Minister provides that -

Sport, activities, including both professional and nonprofessional matches, by recognised sporting bodies, are allowed to resume activities with no spectators at the venue or precinct of the venue, subject to testing in case of professional sport and screening in terms of non- professional sport. The sports body must ensure that all measures must be in place before any resumption of sporting activities.

International sporting, arts and cultural events involving countries with low or medium COVID - 19 infection transmission rates are allowed, subject to the list provided in terms of the Directions from Home Affairs.

International sporting events as outlined above are allowed without spectators, subject to compliance with measures as outlined in the Directions and other legislations.

International arts and cultural events as outlined above are allowed subject to compliance with all provisions of the Directions and other legislations especially Directions 6I.

International sporting, arts and cultural events involving countries with high COVID -19 infection rates are not allowed.

A sport body must ensure:

that every person in the travelling team provides a negative COVID-19 test result that has been obtained no more than 72 hours prior to the date of travel;

that if a person in the travelling team is unable to produce a negative COVID 19 test result, that person is quarantined at his or her own cost;

comply with the provisions of the National Sport and Recreation

Act, 1998 (Act No. 110 of 1998), the Bidding and Hosting of International Sporting and Recreational Events Regulations and the Safety at Sport and Recreational Events Act, 2010 (Act No. 2 of 2010); and

compliance with all relevant legislation and municipal by-laws.

Cinemas are allowed, limited to 50 percent of the capacity per cinema;

Theatres are allowed, limited to 50 percent of the capacity per venue;

Fitness centres and swimming pools are allowed, limited to 50 percent of the capacity per venue, subject to compliance with provisions of the directions including amongst others wearing the mask or cloth that can cover mouth and face, adherence to social distancing, screening and others;

Gatherings at the following places or premises are allowed subject to strict compliance with health protocols and social distancing:

Sports grounds and fields;

beaches and public parks; and

museums, galleries, libraries and archives.

Concerts and live performances are limited to 250 persons or less in case of an indoor gathering and 500 persons or less in case of an outdoor gathering: Provided that no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue is used, with persons observing a distance of least one and a half metres from each other, subject to compliance with provisions of these Directions and other legislations.

The venues must be cleaned and everyone entering such venues is subject to screening.

Everyone must wear the mask or cloth that cover mouth and nose at all times;

Hands must be. washed every time;

The venue must be sanitised;

The compliance officer must be appointed;

All people entering the venue must sign attendance register; and

All people entering the venues must be screened for temperature (noting that participants including match officials at non-professional sport must be screened before the resumption of such activities).

At Level 1 there is no need for submission of plans for the consideration and approval of the Minister of Sport Arts and Culture.

The Sports bodies must ensure that their plans to mitigate the risks are in place and amongst others, they comply with all the matters indicated above.

The department shall deploy officials to monitor compliance with the Directions and such officials shall be given special identity document.

Department appreciates the corporation it has with sport, arts and cultural bodies in fighting the spread of COVID 19.