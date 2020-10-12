South Africa: Disinformation in a Time of Covid-19 - Weekly Trends in SA

analysis

Week 19: Public officials, the media and disinformation -- fire starters or fire extinguishers?

A crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic creates a perfect opportunity for those who wish to cause confusion, chaos, and public harm. This week we look at the responsibility of prominent people to share credible, verified information, and the importance of digital literacy in an age of online disinformation.

Media Monitoring Africa has been tracking disinformation trends on digital platforms since the end of March. Using the Real411 platform we have analysed disinformation trends that have largely focused on Covid-19. To date, the platform has received 816 complaints, with 93% resolved. For the last few weeks, we have been looking at the different elements of disinformation: how it works, the role of networks and echo chambers, how to spot it and what you can do. This week we look at the flipside: those who are often the target of disinformation but who sometimes wittingly or unwittingly help spread it and encourage it.

There has been a significant spike in complaints about xenophobia. This week we have seen almost 20 complaints submitted. We know from evidence gathered by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (find the...